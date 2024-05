On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin speaks with Ellamy Tiller, Outreach Coordinator for KWRCC, and Danielle Butts, Family Services Coordinator for KANA, about the Choose Respect March.

The Choose Respect March will take place Wednesday, March 27. Meet at the Auditorium parking lot at noon, and march with the community to end the epidemic of domestic and sexual abuse.

Listen here: