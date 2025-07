Lupine, iris, and coastal paintbrush are lining the roadways and filling the fields these days. Working with biologists and NOAA on a beached juvenile gray whale at Surfer's Beach...it's all part of life on Alaska's Emerald Isle, Kodiak!

Find out more about the whale here: https://www.kmxt.org/news/2025-07-11/scenes-from-the-sunaq-tribe-harvesting-gray-whale-baleen