© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage cab driver arrested in June fatal collision with pedestrian

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:23 PM AKDT
an anchorage police car is parked in a parking lot
Hannah Lies
/
Alaska Public Media
File photo of Anchorage police vehicle

An Anchorage cab driver faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and using a screen device while driving, after a fatal collision with a pedestrian in June.

A grand jury indicted Mohamed Abdullahi Hajir, 39, on the two felony counts Oct. 9. Police arrested him Sunday.

The June 2 collision killed Gladys Graf, 79, near Benson Boulevard and C Street, according to Anchorage police. Graf had been crossing the street with a “walk” signal, police said.

Hajir remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

At Hajir’s initial court appearance Monday, a judge set his bail at $25,000 cash. He remained jailed as of Thursday.

An attorney with the Alaska Public Defender Agency listed as representing Hajir declined to comment Wednesday.

Graf is one of 11 pedestrians killed on Anchorage streets so far in 2025.
Alaska Statewide News
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove