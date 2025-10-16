Anchorage cab driver arrested in June fatal collision with pedestrian

An Anchorage cab driver faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and using a screen device while driving, after a fatal collision with a pedestrian in June.

A grand jury indicted Mohamed Abdullahi Hajir, 39, on the two felony counts Oct. 9. Police arrested him Sunday.

The June 2 collision killed Gladys Graf, 79, near Benson Boulevard and C Street, according to Anchorage police. Graf had been crossing the street with a “walk” signal, police said.

Hajir remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

At Hajir’s initial court appearance Monday, a judge set his bail at $25,000 cash. He remained jailed as of Thursday.

An attorney with the Alaska Public Defender Agency listed as representing Hajir declined to comment Wednesday.

Graf is one of 11 pedestrians killed on Anchorage streets so far in 2025.