Alaskans could vote on ballot initiative to expand psychedelic access

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom certified a ballot initiative in August that would broaden access to psychedelic natural medicines in the state. The initiative would decriminalize growing and personal use of certain plant medicines like so-called “magic mushrooms” and mescaline.

David Karabelnikoff, who is Aleut and Athabascan, helped write the initiative as a policy adviser for Natural Medicine Alaska, the organization behind the effort. He said it would also provide access to some psychedelics for therapeutic use.

“I think it would give more options for Alaskans that are struggling with mental health and addiction issues to be able to receive treatment that's been shown to be promising in treating PTSD, depression, addiction,” he said.

So far, three states, Oregon, New Mexico and Colorado have legalized some psychedelic use. Most psychedelics are still illegal federally but there are some exceptions for use by members of the Native American Church and other religious groups.

The initiative includes the active ingredients in magic mushrooms, mescaline and the active ingredient in ayahuasca. Peyote will not be included because the plant population is at risk. Another medicine included is ibogaine which Karabelnikoff said shows promise in treating opioid use disorder.

He said right now some Alaskans travel to other countries to get access to therapy with these medicines.

“Alaska would be one of the first states in the country to have a regulated ibogaine program,” Karabelnikoff said. “And not only could we treat our local epidemic that we're struggling with, but we could potentially become a destination for veterans and other community members that are seeking ibogaine treatment.”

Traditional healers from Indigenous communities with cultural relationships to the plants and compounds will help guide the state rules if the initiative passes.

The initiative will require about 35,000 signatures to be put on the ballot. Karabelnikoff said they expect to be able to get that and hope to submit it to the Legislature before the next session in January.