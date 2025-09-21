MAGA movement will bid farewell to Charlie Kirk with a hometown funeral in Arizona

Tens of thousands of Charlie Kirk's supporters will join with top Republican political leaders on Sunday for the funeral of the right-wing activist, less than two weeks after he was killed.

The 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA was a close ally of President Trump and seen as one of the most prominent young leaders within the MAGA movement. His death has reverberated across the Republican Party — from the grassroots through the upper echelons of the White House.

That connection in particular is likely to be emphasized today as both Trump and Vice President JD Vance are set to deliver remarks at his service, along with several other top administration officials. Supporters will also hear from Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who on Thursday was named the new CEO of Turning Point.

The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

A debate on political violence

The late activist's memorial comes just days after prosecutors charged Tyler Robinson, 22, with murdering Kirk as he was speaking at a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10. In charging documents, authorities cite a text message sent by Robinson in which he allegedly explains why he targeted Kirk, writing, "I had enough of his hatred."

Kirk was known as a campus free speech advocate, beloved by his many followers for creating a space for young Republicans to counter what he saw as more liberal-leaning campus climates. In recent years, he had increasingly espoused and amplified many right-wing Christian views.

He also took some stances that his critics derided as offensive. He was a vocal opponent of transgender rights, for example, and believed the 1964 Civil Rights Act was a "mistake," arguing it has caused a "permanent DEI-type bureaucracy."

His assassination has sparked a broader conversation around political violence in the country. Several Republican leaders, including Vance, have argued that the "far left" is disproportionately to blame for political violence and that it is not a "both sides problem."

It is an argument that stands in stark contrast to a sobering list of recent documented acts of targeted violence directed at individuals across the political spectrum. Democrats have also fervently denounced those GOP-led claims.

From student organizer to MAGA leader

Melissa Majchrzak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Candles and flowers are seen near a portrait of Kirk at a makeshift memorial during a candlelight vigil at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12

Kirk launched Turning Point in 2012 at the age of 18 as a space for young conservatives. Since then, the organization has reported more than 1,800 college and high school chapters around the country. At the time of his death, Kirk had amassed a following of millions online and hosted the popular podcast and radio program, The Charlie Kirk Show.

Despite initial concerns from some young conservatives about whether Kirk's killing could lessen campus activism, Turning Point has since reported a rise in engagement. As of Thursday, the group announced it has received more than 60,000 requests from high school and college students looking to join or start a school chapter.

Questions about Turning Point's future

Ahead of the 2024 election, the group's advocacy wing Turning Point Action — which does not have a youth-only focus – assisted the Trump campaign with voter turnout efforts in key swing states like Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Many top Republicans have since credited Kirk with helping boost support for Trump among young people — though his direct impact is hard to quantify.

To his young followers, Kirk's larger impact cannot be overstated. Grieving Gen Z and millennial organizers and content creators have praised the late activist for helping inspire their own political careers. It's something several Republican elected officials have echoed in their own remembrances of Kirk, including Vance, who spoke about how Kirk pushed for him as Trump's running mate.

"If it weren't for Charlie Kirk, I would not be the Vice President of the United States," Vance said while hosting Kirk's show this past week.

While Erika Kirk has since been tapped to lead the Turning Point organization, maintaining Kirk's larger political movement may take a group effort. It's something Vance alluded to on Monday from the host chair.

"Charlie is irreplaceable, but we can at least have a team of people try to step into the gap," he said. "We're not going to let Charlie's mantle be discarded. We're going to keep on carrying it."

