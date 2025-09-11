© 2025

Are hotel rooms accessible for people who use wheelchairs? NPR wants to hear from you

By Chris Arnold,
Joseph Shapiro
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:01 PM AKDT
Katherine Du
/
NPR

Traveling in a wheelchair inevitably has its difficulties — but what happens when you get to your destination and check into your hotel or lodging? At NPR, we've written about problems traveling on planes and trains. Now we want to hear, how do things go when you get to your destination and check into your hotel?

Sharing your story with us below will help us report the facts about these issues, and we may reach out to find out more and see if you'd be willing to do an interview. We will not share or publish any identifiable information about you without your permission.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Chris Arnold
Chris Arnold is a correspondent with NPR's investigations team. His stories often focus on people who are being mistreated and need help. Recently he's been reporting on election officials and workers around the country who are being targeted with threats and harassment fueled by Donald Trump's false claims about voter fraud and rigged elections.
Joseph Shapiro
Joseph Shapiro is a NPR News Investigations correspondent.