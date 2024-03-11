Midday Report – March 11, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with Davis Hovey: Alaska’s Pacific Spaceport Complex is preparing for its next launch and the customer has been performing hazardous operations testing which closed the road to Fossil Beach on Kodiak Island. The Alaska Supreme Court has weighed in on law enforcement using drones to survey Alaskans’ property from above. Updates from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race as mushers have reached the Norton Sound coast and reports have come in of two dogs dying on the trail so far this year. Those stories and more can be heard by clicking below.