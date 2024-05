On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Bianca Cross has been named the City of Anchorage’s next police chief, which will make her the first woman to lead the state’s largest police force. A fire broke out at one of Ketchikan’s fire stations last night [Weds 4/9], with multiple emergency vehicles presumed destroyed and heavy structural damage to the building. And a bill in the state House aims to improve access to telehealth services.