Weekly Wrap: Nov. 22, 2024

This week we hear about plans for Kodiak's convention center, the upcoming "All Hands on Deck" conference, a recap of a poor commercial salmon season around the island, a federal grant to bolster kelp farms in Southwest Alaska, U.S. Supreme Court justice speaks to KHS students, and an update from one of the burn victims badly burned during a recent explosion at White Sands Beach.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Students at Kodiak High School heard from a U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday, Nov. 15. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson told the students how the skills she picked up from theater and debate aided her career.
Hundreds of commercial salmon fishermen around Kodiak Island opted not to fish this past summer. That’s according to data released by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Nov 5. Limited participation, a lack of salmon, and additional market factors created one of the lowest valued commercial seasons on record.
An explosion on a Kodiak beach injured at least eight Kodiak teenagers on Nov. 10 – five of them seriously enough to be medevaced to Anchorage. In an interview from her hospital room, one of the victims described the aftermath – and her hopes and worries about her recovery.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation $80,000 to foster and expand mariculture in the Kodiak Archipelago. This funding will help the corporation develop a business plan for 13 kelp farms in Southwest Alaska.