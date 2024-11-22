© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Nov. 22, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:33 PM AKST

This week we hear about plans for Kodiak's convention center, the upcoming "All Hands on Deck" conference, a recap of a poor commercial salmon season around the island, a federal grant to bolster kelp farms in Southwest Alaska, U.S. Supreme Court justice speaks to KHS students, and an update from one of the burn victims badly burned during a recent explosion at White Sands Beach.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content
Load More