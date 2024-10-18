Weekly Wrap: Oct. 18, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about Trident's planned sale to Pacific Seafood, the in-depth economic report released by NOAA about the seafood industry's billions in losses in recent years, the City of Kodiak's efforts to find another city manager, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly rejects proposed changes to the Alaska Waste contract, and the Stiles Clark auction raises thousands of dollars for communities on the island.
The federal government published an “economic snapshot” in October that said Alaska’s commercial fishing industry in 2023 was about half as profitable as it was in 2021. Last year in particular marked one of the worst years for commercial fishermen in modern history.
The Kodiak Island Borough is set to reject proposed changes to its contract with Alaska Waste, which handles garbage and solid waste services in Kodiak. The decision comes after months of discussion and ongoing public complaints.
The theme this year was Enchanted Forest, as servicemembers and spouses bid on prizes like plane tickets and art. The money goes towards Santa in the Villages, a program that brings presents to kids in rural places around the archipelago.
The Star of Kodiak plant in its namesake town is the last plant to sell after Trident Seafoods announced its plan to sell a third of its Alaska facilities in December 2023. Pacific Seafood already has a plant in Kodiak though — its CEO called the purchase an opportunity to expand their operations on the island.