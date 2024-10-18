© 2024

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Oct. 18, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published October 18, 2024 at 5:22 PM AKDT

This week we hear about Trident's planned sale to Pacific Seafood, the in-depth economic report released by NOAA about the seafood industry's billions in losses in recent years, the City of Kodiak's efforts to find another city manager, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly rejects proposed changes to the Alaska Waste contract, and the Stiles Clark auction raises thousands of dollars for communities on the island.

