Weekly Wrap: Oct. 11, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:00 PM AKDT

This week we hear about the Alex Haley's return to Kodiak, the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska's revenue generating projects outside of rocket launches, the local municipal election results are set, a report about the $1.8 billion loss Alaska's seafood industry experienced recently, and a recap of this week's Fisheries Debate.

