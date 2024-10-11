Weekly Wrap: Oct. 11, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the Alex Haley's return to Kodiak, the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska's revenue generating projects outside of rocket launches, the local municipal election results are set, a report about the $1.8 billion loss Alaska's seafood industry experienced recently, and a recap of this week's Fisheries Debate.
Results from Kodiak’s 2024 municipal election are set and will soon be certified. That means that two new members of the Kodiak Island School Board are set to take their seats along with a new assembly member.