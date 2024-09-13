Weekly Wrap: Sept. 13, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the Kodiak History Museum's celebration of its 70th anniversary with a time capsule, an internationally successful comedy duo from the Philippines visited Kodiak for a performance, one of the bills signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy promotes the cottage food industry in Alaska, state fire officials are distributing and installing new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms across the state, and the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is looking to update its regulations on Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs.
Staff are soliciting submissions for a time capsule to mark the museum's platinum anniversary until Sept. 16. Entries so far include drawings, stickers, photos, and magazines. The capsule will be sealed for at least 30 years and stored in the museum's floorboards.
Fire officials across Alaska are looking to improve fire and fume safety by distributing and installing new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. According to an email from the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office, they’re prioritizing residences with elders, in-home childcare facilities, individuals with disabilities, or low-income households.