© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Sept. 13, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKDT

This week we hear about the Kodiak History Museum's celebration of its 70th anniversary with a time capsule, an internationally successful comedy duo from the Philippines visited Kodiak for a performance, one of the bills signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy promotes the cottage food industry in Alaska, state fire officials are distributing and installing new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms across the state, and the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is looking to update its regulations on Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content
Load More