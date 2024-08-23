Weekly Wrap: August 23, 2024
This week we hear about municipal issues at the Alaska Municipal League's Summer Legislative Session, a UAA Chancellor's Award of Excellence going to Nancy Castro, pink salmon issues across the Gulf of Alaska, and an update on the Bering Sea snow crab crash.
AASB executive director shares statewide struggles amid flat education funding
Alaska Municipal League says workforce retention is a challenge across communities
Nancy Castro selected for UAA Chancellor's Award for Philanthropic Excellence
Massive loss of Bering Sea snow crab due to ecological shifts, more changes to come