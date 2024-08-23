© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: August 23, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:29 PM AKDT
KMXT

This week we hear about municipal issues at the Alaska Municipal League's Summer Legislative Session, a UAA Chancellor's Award of Excellence going to Nancy Castro, pink salmon issues across the Gulf of Alaska, and an update on the Bering Sea snow crab crash.

AASB executive director shares statewide struggles amid flat education funding

Alaska Municipal League says workforce retention is a challenge across communities

Nancy Castro selected for UAA Chancellor's Award for Philanthropic Excellence

Massive loss of Bering Sea snow crab due to ecological shifts, more changes to come

Weekly Wrap
Brian Venua
See stories by Brian Venua
Latest Episodes