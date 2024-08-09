© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: August 9, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:07 PM AKDT

This week we hear about the cool and dry conditions during the month of July in Kodiak, the likely next city manager Josie Bahnke, a license renewal application for a longstanding Kodiak restaurant in jeopardy, and the Tustumena ferry celebrating its 60th birthday at the local terminal on Wednesday.

Davis Hovey
