Midday Report April 23, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska lawmakers failed to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a $1,000 boost to basic per-student funding for public schools. In Juneau, babies can start learning to swim as young as six months. And the Alaska Supreme Court's says that the state can confiscate a Fairbanks pilot's plane for attempting to transport a six pack to a dry village.