Midday Report April 23, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 23, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Swim instructor Katie McKeown blows bubble with students at the Dimond Park Aquatic Center pool in Juneau on April 19, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska lawmakers failed to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a $1,000 boost to basic per-student funding for public schools. In Juneau, babies can start learning to swim as young as six months. And the Alaska Supreme Court's says that the state can confiscate a Fairbanks pilot's plane for attempting to transport a six pack to a dry village.

