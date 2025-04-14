© 2025

Midday Report April 14, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Willie Hensley, a former Alaska congressman and an Arctic Native rights advocate, briefs Alaskan Command leadership as part of ALCOM’s Arctic Speaker Series at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in 2022.
Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The first cruise ship of the 2025 tourism season, the Norwegian Bliss, is set to arrive in downtown Juneau this afternoon. An Anchorage police officer’s home was searched last week by fellow officers and the FBI, as police seek a missing man last seen nearby. And well-known Alaska Native leader Willie Hensley is the subject of a new documentary.

