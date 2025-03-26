Midday Report March 26, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A murder and subsequent wrongful conviction case in Fairbanks is finally coming to an end. The $44 billion Alaska LNG Project picked up a letter of intent last Thursday from Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corporation. And for many tribes in rural areas, cuts by the Trump administration could make food security even tougher.