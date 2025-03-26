© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 26, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKDT
The Fairbanks Four (left to right): Marvin Roberts, Eugene Vent, Kevin Pease and George Frese at an event celebrating their exoneration in December 2015.
April Monroe
The Fairbanks Four (left to right): Marvin Roberts, Eugene Vent, Kevin Pease and George Frese at an event celebrating their exoneration in December 2015.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A murder and subsequent wrongful conviction case in Fairbanks is finally coming to an end. The $44 billion Alaska LNG Project picked up a letter of intent last Thursday from Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corporation. And for many tribes in rural areas, cuts by the Trump administration could make food security even tougher.

