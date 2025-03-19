Midday Report March 19, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Sen. Lisa Murkowski says President Trump is testing the limits of his power. The Nanook Diversity and Action Center is closing and having its website taken down. And the BLM released a draft feasibility study for public comment last week that evaluates whether the proposed Alaska Long Trail would be a suitable National Scenic Trail.