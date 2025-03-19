© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 19, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:51 PM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, smiles on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as she exits the Alaska House of Representatives following her annual address to the Alaska Legislature.
(Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, smiles on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as she exits the Alaska House of Representatives following her annual address to the Alaska Legislature.

On this today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski says President Trump is testing the limits of his power. The Nanook Diversity and Action Center is closing and having its website taken down. And the BLM released a draft feasibility study for public comment last week that evaluates whether the proposed Alaska Long Trail would be a suitable National Scenic Trail.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes