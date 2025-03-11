Midday Report: March 11, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: The Alaska Board of Fisheries is weighing in on a proposal to change the herring fishery in Kodiak, the state House considers amendments to the education funding bill, a look into an Alaska Native corporation's subsidiary that runs a migrant detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, and an Iditarod Sled Dog Race feature on one team made up of shelter rescue dogs.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.