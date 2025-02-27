© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Feb. 27, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 27, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKST
The Trans-Alaska Pipeline winds through the landscape, seen here at pipeline mile 709.7 along the Richardson Highway south of Copper Center, Alaska on August 13, 2024.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
The Trans-Alaska Pipeline winds through the landscape. Legislators are looking at ways to increase oil tax revenue.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The U.S. House Tuesday passed a spending blueprint that would extend tax cuts and almost certainly reduce Medicaid. Alaska Senate leaders are reviving options for raising revenue. And the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program has removed the phrase “Alaska Native” from its website.

