Midday Report: Feb. 27, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The U.S. House Tuesday passed a spending blueprint that would extend tax cuts and almost certainly reduce Medicaid. Alaska Senate leaders are reviving options for raising revenue. And the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program has removed the phrase “Alaska Native” from its website.