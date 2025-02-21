Midday Report: Feb. 21, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Congressman Nick Begich III told the Alaska Legislature yesterday the state has become too dependent on federal spending. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted against confirming Kash Patel as President Trump’s FBI director. Plus: are chicken coops the new gold mines?