KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Feb. 21, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 21, 2025 at 12:38 PM AKST
A fried egg.
Matthew Murdoch.
A fried egg.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Congressman Nick Begich III told the Alaska Legislature yesterday the state has become too dependent on federal spending. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted against confirming Kash Patel as President Trump’s FBI director. Plus: are chicken coops the new gold mines?



