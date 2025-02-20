Midday Report: Feb. 20, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Chiniak's school has a water pump again, the quest for a new Kodiak city manager is being contracted out, the state legislature is trying to address both staff shortages and education funding, Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized President Trump for dismissing thousands of federal employees, and federal workers in Juneau share how they're dealing with layoffs.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.