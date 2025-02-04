© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 04, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKST
Sled dogs jump in excitement at the starting line of the 2024 Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Sled dogs jump in excitement at the starting line of the 2024 Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Lawmakers are pushing Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to release drafts of a statewide salary study. Alaska nonprofits face immense uncertainty due to the Trump administration’s pause on federal grants and loans. And trail for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has been describes as "favorable' for mushers.


