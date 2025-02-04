Midday Report: February 04, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Lawmakers are pushing Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to release drafts of a statewide salary study. Alaska nonprofits face immense uncertainty due to the Trump administration’s pause on federal grants and loans. And trail for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has been describes as "favorable' for mushers.