KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 27, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 27, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKST
The Aiviq (blue hull) escorts the tugs Corbin Foss, Ocean Wave and Lauren Foss as they tow the conical drilling unit Kulluk from Kiliuda Bay near Kodiak Island, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2013.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis)
The Aiviq (blue hull) escorts the tugs Corbin Foss, Ocean Wave and Lauren Foss as they tow the conical drilling unit Kulluk from Kiliuda Bay near Kodiak Island, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2013.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


The Alaska Legislature is getting to work on a bill that would boost state funding for public schools by more than $460 million. At least three school districts across the state are considering closing at least one school. And the icebreaker Aiviq is the Coast Guard’s newest vessel, despite a history of design problems and failure.
Terry Haines
