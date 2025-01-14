© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 14, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 14, 2025 at 12:49 PM AKST
Comedian Nat Townsen (center) with students from Skagway School's climate club.
(Photo by Tara Bass)

Comedian Nat Townsen (center) with students from Skagway School's climate club.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


Rural schools in Alaska are facing a major funding shortfall this year Congress failed to reauthorize a bill aimed at funding communities alongside national forests and lands. State lawmakers have released more than 80 proposals for new laws and constitutional amendments ahead of the legislative session. And Skagway School is planning an international trip.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes