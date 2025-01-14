Midday Report: January 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Rural schools in Alaska are facing a major funding shortfall this year Congress failed to reauthorize a bill aimed at funding communities alongside national forests and lands. State lawmakers have released more than 80 proposals for new laws and constitutional amendments ahead of the legislative session. And Skagway School is planning an international trip.