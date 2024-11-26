Midday Report: Nov. 26, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski proposed a bill on improving forecast systems for natural disasters. New research is challenging thinking about why an endangered population of killer whales in Puget Sound continues to be in jeopardy. And the U.S. Coast Guard inked a deal last week to bring a third icebreaker into its fleet.