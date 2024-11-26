© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Nov. 26, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKST
The icebreaker Aiviq completing refueling operations at Davis Research Station, Antarctica.
Photo: Kirk Yatras
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski proposed a bill on improving forecast systems for natural disasters. New research is challenging thinking about why an endangered population of killer whales in Puget Sound continues to be in jeopardy. And the U.S. Coast Guard inked a deal last week to bring a third icebreaker into its fleet.



