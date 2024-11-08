© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 8, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:46 PM AKST
Crater Peak Spurr Volcano.
Photographer: Mayo, Wyatt
Crater Peak Spurr Volcano.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Members of Alaska Legislature's bipartisan coalitions are announcing their leadership and organizing their caucuses. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised its color code for Spurr to yellow, or "advisory" status. And the Hecla Greens Creek mine near Juneau plans to break ground on an expansion sometime next year.


Terry Haines
