Midday Report: November 8, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Members of Alaska Legislature's bipartisan coalitions are announcing their leadership and organizing their caucuses. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised its color code for Spurr to yellow, or "advisory" status. And the Hecla Greens Creek mine near Juneau plans to break ground on an expansion sometime next year.