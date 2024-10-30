© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 30, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:45 PM AKDT
A collision Monday morning at Anchorage’s Benson Boulevard and C Street as snow falls on local roads.
(James Oh/Alaska Public Media)
A collision Monday morning at Anchorage’s Benson Boulevard and C Street as snow falls on local roads.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

About a foot of snow fell in Southcentral Alaska’s first major snowstorm. The Museum of the Aleutians in Unalaska has received 22 boxes filled with archaeological artifacts from the Islands of Four Mountains. And an all-female crew drove a train full of tourists to the Yukon recently.
Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes