620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 22, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Sand-filled Super Sacks are piled along the eroding coastal bluff in Utqiagvik. New federal funding will help address climate change in rural Alaska.
(Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Sand-filled Super Sacks are piled along the eroding coastal bluff in Utqiagvik. New federal funding will help address climate change in rural Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The Alaska Federation of Natives wants the state and federal governments to overhaul how subsistence is managed in Alaska. Thirty people have died as a result of homicide in Anchorage so far this year. And grant funding from NOAA will help rural Alaskans adapt to climate change.
Terry Haines
