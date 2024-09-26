© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 26, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:46 PM AKDT
The U.S. Capitol.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: All three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation voted for a short-term spending bill that will keep the government funded until Dec. 20. The Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office is the subject of a Department of Justice investigation related to a federal judge’s sexual misconduct. And Wasilla’s only book store is hosting an event for Banned Books Week to combat censorship in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Terry Haines
