Midday Report: September 26, 2024

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: All three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation voted for a short-term spending bill that will keep the government funded until Dec. 20. The Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office is the subject of a Department of Justice investigation related to a federal judge’s sexual misconduct. And Wasilla’s only book store is hosting an event for Banned Books Week to combat censorship in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.