KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 25, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 25, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Bethel students in the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program gather around a dirt bike pulled from Brown’s Slough in Bethel on Sept. 8, 2024.
(Corinne Smith)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Anchorage Assembly members are calling on state and local governments to take action to reduce the number of pedestrians killed by drivers. This week, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation will fly to almost two-dozen villages to deliver RSV immunizations. And fishing with magnets in Bethel.

Terry Haines
