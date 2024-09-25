Midday Report: September 25, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Anchorage Assembly members are calling on state and local governments to take action to reduce the number of pedestrians killed by drivers. This week, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation will fly to almost two-dozen villages to deliver RSV immunizations. And fishing with magnets in Bethel.