Midday Report: September 23, 2024

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: An Eielson Air Force Base contractor has excavated about a thousand tons of soil from a site in Salcha contaminated by more than 700 gallons of jet fuel. Mandatory wastewater upgrades are hitting coastal communities around Alaska. And a ride to Homer on the Tustumena.