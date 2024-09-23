© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 23, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
The Alaska Marine Highway ferry Tustumena.
Theo Greenly/KSDP
The Alaska Marine Highway ferry Tustumena.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
An Eielson Air Force Base contractor has excavated about a thousand tons of soil from a site in Salcha contaminated by more than 700 gallons of jet fuel. Mandatory wastewater upgrades are hitting coastal communities around Alaska. And a ride to Homer on the Tustumena.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes