Midday Report: September 20, 2024

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Anchorage School Board will consider a policy update next month that encourages patriotism in district schools. Sitka’s Community Land Trust has sold a cottage home at a price far below the market rate for housing in Sitka. And Anchorage will provide rooms for up to 500 homeless people this winter.