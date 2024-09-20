© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 20, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Three of the 10 existing cottages in the S’us’ Héeni Sháak Community. When complete in 2027, there will be 14 homes in the neighborhood, and six apartments.
(KCAW/Woolsey)
Three of the 10 existing cottages in the S'us' Héeni Sháak Community. When complete in 2027, there will be 14 homes in the neighborhood, and six apartments.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Anchorage School Board will consider a policy update next month that encourages patriotism in district schools. Sitka’s Community Land Trust has sold a cottage home at a price far below the market rate for housing in Sitka. And Anchorage will provide rooms for up to 500 homeless people this winter.

