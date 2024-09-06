© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September, 06 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:35 PM AKDT
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed a bill that would have required car rental apps to collect state taxes. Anchorage’s hydropower czar says there are solutions that could satisfy all parties competing for the water that emerges from Eklutna Lake. And libraries around the state are scrambling after learning a key state grant was being slashed.

