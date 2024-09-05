© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Appreciates its Members! Donate Today!
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September, 05 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:54 PM AKDT
A semi truck in the waters of Turnagain Arm, after Anchorage police say it left the Seward Highway near Mile 82.5 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
A semi truck in the waters of Turnagain Arm, after Anchorage police say it left the Seward Highway near Mile 82.5 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Advocates for a proposition set to appear on Juneau’s local ballot want one day a week during the summer cruise season when there are no ships in port. A truck drove into the Turnagain Arm. And researchers are working on an algorithm to predict earthquakes.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes