Midday Report: September, 04 2024

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A landslide in Kenai Fiords Park caused a 55 foot tsunami last month. Search and rescue personnel had a long holiday weekend that included three plane crashes in Alaska. And Alaska’s Department of Education and Early Development released statewide assessment data on Friday that shows most students are not proficient in core subjects.