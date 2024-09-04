© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September, 04 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Eagle River High School students protest Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s education funding veto on Thursday, April 4, 2024. A new study shows most Alaska students are not proficient in core subjects.
(James Oh / Alaska Public Media)
Eagle River High School students protest Gov. Mike Dunleavy's education funding veto on Thursday, April 4, 2024. A new study shows most Alaska students are not proficient in core subjects.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A landslide in Kenai Fiords Park caused a 55 foot tsunami last month. Search and rescue personnel had a long holiday weekend that included three plane crashes in Alaska. And Alaska’s Department of Education and Early Development released statewide assessment data on Friday that shows most students are not proficient in core subjects.

Terry Haines
