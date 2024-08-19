© 2024

Midday Report: August 19, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 19, 2024 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Attendees hold hands during a moment of silence at the vigil for Easter Leafa on Friday, Aug 16, 2024.
(Anisa Vietze/Alaska Public Media)
Attendees hold hands during a moment of silence at the vigil for Easter Leafa on Friday, Aug 16, 2024.

On this week's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer were recorded yesterday in the Eastern Interior. More than 100 Anchorage community members gathered on Friday for a vigil to remember a teenager who was shot and killed by Anchorage police. And Anchorage has a cash flow problem.

