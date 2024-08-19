Midday Report: August 19, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer were recorded yesterday in the Eastern Interior. More than 100 Anchorage community members gathered on Friday for a vigil to remember a teenager who was shot and killed by Anchorage police. And Anchorage has a cash flow problem.