KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report - August 14, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Indoor cultivation facility in Alaska.
Indoor cultivation facility in Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Three members of the US House Natural Resources Committee are visiting Alaska this week, led by Senator Sullivan. Growing Alaska's number one crop, cannabis, is becoming less profitable. And the throwing stick, or atlatl, was showcased in a recent presentation.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
