KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report - August 12, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Kristen Faulkner in 2021.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Two city officials in the lower Yukon River community of Pilot Station have been charged with felony election interference. Ten disabled Alaskans are suing the state in a class-action lawsuit, alleging financial abuse and neglect. And KBBI’s Jamie Diep spoke with Kristen Faulkner about how growing up in Homer shaped her fast paced journey to the podium.





