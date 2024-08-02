© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report - August 2, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Maria doesn't have her full driver's license yet, so her father, Justin Wood, has been her accompanying driver. He also helps navigate and handles social media conversations while she drives around.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Maria doesn't have her full driver's license yet, so her father, Justin Wood, has been her accompanying driver. He also helps navigate and handles social media conversations while she drives around.

On today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Kodiak Island Borough approved funding for archipelago nonprofits, the Wood Family's ice cream truck resumed service for 2024, Chinook in Petersburg are hitching a ride to spawning grounds, and the Alaska Sea Life Center took in a young walrus.

Brian Venua
