Midday Report - August 2, 2024

On today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Kodiak Island Borough approved funding for archipelago nonprofits, the Wood Family's ice cream truck resumed service for 2024, Chinook in Petersburg are hitching a ride to spawning grounds, and the Alaska Sea Life Center took in a young walrus.