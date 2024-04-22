Midday Report – April 22, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Closely following the arrival of Kodiak’s first cruise ship of the season, the second ship which is called the Seven Seas Explorer, will arrive on Tuesday. KUCB reports on a local food program the Tribe of Unalaska is launching that will help food security in the community. And KBBI’s Jamie Diep breaks down the State of Alaska’s legal fight to appeal a personal watercraft ban in Kachemak Bay. Listen to those stories and more by clicking the link below.

Cruise ship at Pier Two in Kodiak. (KMXT)

