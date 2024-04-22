© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report – April 22, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:50 PM AKDT
Kachemak Bay (Jamie Diep/KBBI)
Kachemak Bay (Jamie Diep/KBBI)

On today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Closely following the arrival of Kodiak’s first cruise ship of the season, the second ship which is called the Seven Seas Explorer, will arrive on Tuesday. KUCB reports on a local food program the Tribe of Unalaska is launching that will help food security in the community. And KBBI’s Jamie Diep breaks down the State of Alaska’s legal fight to appeal a personal watercraft ban in Kachemak Bay. Listen to those stories and more by clicking the link below.

Cruise ship at Pier Two in Kodiak.
Cruise ship at Pier Two in Kodiak. (KMXT)

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes