Midday Report – April 11, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A partisan brawl is about to erupt in Congress over the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Alaska’s Senators are at odds. The University of Alaska Fairbanks has received a 20-million-dollar National Science Foundation grant to research climate change effects on marine species in the Gulf of Alaska and the communities which depend on them. And a conversation with Reresentative Mary Peltola.