On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowksi has applauded more than $50 million in federal funding headed for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area. The railbelt needs to find a replacement for Cook Inlet natural gas. One study suggests the cheapest option is to ramp up renewable energy. And Anchorage officials are trying to create some clear structure and guidance for people living in Anchorage without homes this summer.