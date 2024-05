On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska lawmakers in the state House are giving a skeptical eye to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s efforts to challenge the federal government in court. The top two candidates in Anchorage’s mayoral race are preparing for a runoff election. And a U.S. District Court will mull over the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s decision to remove 56 books from school libraries.