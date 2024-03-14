© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report – March 14, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published March 14, 2024 at 1:24 PM AKDT
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

On today’s Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: The Alaska Avalanche School is coming to Kodiak this week to teach a course about avalanche safety. Alaska Public Media and the Alaska Beacon report on Gov. Mike Dunleavy potentially vetoing the education funding bill the Legislature passed, today is the last day he can veto it. And Ouzinkie’s school is fully staffed this school year as the head teacher gave a presentation to the Kodiak Island School District’s Board of Education this week. Click below to hear those stories and more.

The village of Ouzinkie on Kodiak Island. (KMXT)
The village of Ouzinkie on Kodiak Island. (KMXT)

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes