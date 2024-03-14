Midday Report – March 14, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: The Alaska Avalanche School is coming to Kodiak this week to teach a course about avalanche safety. Alaska Public Media and the Alaska Beacon report on Gov. Mike Dunleavy potentially vetoing the education funding bill the Legislature passed, today is the last day he can veto it. And Ouzinkie’s school is fully staffed this school year as the head teacher gave a presentation to the Kodiak Island School District’s Board of Education this week. Click below to hear those stories and more.

The village of Ouzinkie on Kodiak Island. (KMXT)

