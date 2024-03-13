© 2024

Midday Report – March 13, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published March 13, 2024 at 1:01 PM AKDT
Legislators listen during a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on March 12, 2024 (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)
On today’s Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: A recap of last week’s Pacific cod fishing closure in state-managed waters around Kodiak. KYUK reports on the USDA announcing which seafood companies it will buy salmon and pollock products from, totaling $125 million. Alaska Public Media has the details on the Alaska Legislature overturning eight of Gov. Dunleavy’s 12 executive orders, including the overhaul of the Marine Highway System operations board. Those stories along with Dallas Seavey’s Iditarod win and other reports can be heard by clicking on the link below.

