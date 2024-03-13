Midday Report – March 13, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: A recap of last week’s Pacific cod fishing closure in state-managed waters around Kodiak. KYUK reports on the USDA announcing which seafood companies it will buy salmon and pollock products from, totaling $125 million. Alaska Public Media has the details on the Alaska Legislature overturning eight of Gov. Dunleavy’s 12 executive orders, including the overhaul of the Marine Highway System operations board. Those stories along with Dallas Seavey’s Iditarod win and other reports can be heard by clicking on the link below.