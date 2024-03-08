© 2024

Midday Report – March 8, 2024

Published March 8, 2024 at 12:41 PM AKST
Military personnel at the Tom Madsen Airport in Unalaska load what appears to be a balloon onto a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 transport on March 2, 2024. (Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB)
On Today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Fishermen found a balloon-like object in the ocean that’s now in the hands of the U.S. Military. Operation Arctic Care is bringing no-cost medical services to the archipelago’s communities. A new poll shows most Alaskans favor increasing state education funding. Food from Takotna, a village with just 50 people, is a top spot for Iditarod mushers for their mandatory 24-hour break during the race. And the Academy Awards are this weekend with several Native nominees.

