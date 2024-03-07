© 2024

Midday Report

Midday Report – March 7, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:20 PM AKST
Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé seniors Jade Clements and Kyra Wood sit in college and career advisor Jessica Dean’s classroom on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

On Today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: The Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee is proposing changes to its bylaws. Alaska has the nation’s lowest percentage of high school seniors who subit to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The Alaska House passed a bill to lower necessary down payments to qualify for state home loans. The State Legislature also will likely shoot down a bill to use the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve to bolster Permanent Fund Dividends this year. And we hear about the mushers at the rear of this year’s Iditarod.

Brian Venua
