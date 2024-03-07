Midday Report – March 7, 2024

On Today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: The Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee is proposing changes to its bylaws. Alaska has the nation’s lowest percentage of high school seniors who subit to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The Alaska House passed a bill to lower necessary down payments to qualify for state home loans. The State Legislature also will likely shoot down a bill to use the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve to bolster Permanent Fund Dividends this year. And we hear about the mushers at the rear of this year’s Iditarod.