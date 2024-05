On today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Alaska Republicans picked Donald Trump over Nikki Haley in the state’s Presidential Preference Poll on Tuesday. The Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak has chosen its volunteer of the year, naming two people — a couple from Kodiak. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is threatening to veto a bipartisan education bill to increase funding. And the USDA awarded over $2.5 million to Alaska to improve food security.