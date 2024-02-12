Midday Report – February 12, 2024

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Two longtime King Cove residents died from injuries sustained in a suspicious fire in Anchorage at the start of the month. The city of Anchorage has reached a legal settlement with the organization that sued it over the lengthy amount of time it took to outfit police officers with body cameras. And Alaska lawmakers are searching for solutions to a looming shortage of natural gas that threatens power and heating for much of the state’s population.

